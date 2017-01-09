Join KUOW at the Seattle Symphony

Join Marcie Sillman for the fourth Front Row Center of our 2016-2017 season at the Seattle Symphony's Emanuel Ax Beethoven Emperor on Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 p.m.

This concert features Beethoven's epic “Emperor” Concerto, played by world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax. The concert also features Charles Ives' "New England Holidays," accompanied by visual illustrations created by residents from three nonprofits serving the homeless community, along with poetry by Claudia Castro Luna. Stay after the performance for a conversation moderated by KUOW's Marcie Sillman with Music Director Ludovic Morlot.

