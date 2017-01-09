 Join KUOW at the Seattle Symphony | KUOW News and Information

Join KUOW at the Seattle Symphony

By KUOW Staff 27 minutes ago
  • Brandon Patoc

Join Marcie Sillman for the fourth Front Row Center of our 2016-2017 season at the Seattle Symphony's Emanuel Ax Beethoven Emperor on Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 p.m.

This concert features Beethoven's epic “Emperor” Concerto, played by world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax. The concert also features Charles Ives' "New England Holidays," accompanied by visual illustrations created by residents from three nonprofits serving the homeless community, along with poetry by Claudia Castro Luna. Stay after the performance for a conversation moderated by KUOW's Marcie Sillman with Music Director Ludovic Morlot.

As a Front Row Center subscriber, Seattle Symphony is offering you 10 percent discount with the code: FrontRowCenter​. Use this link to purchase tickets online. There are a limited number of discounted tickets available, so claim yours today!

Front Row Center

