Join KUOW at Seattle Shakespeare Company

Join Marcie Sillman for the fifth Front Row Center of our 2016-2017 season at Seattle Shakespeare Company’s "Bring Down the House" on Sunday, February 12.

"Bring Down the House" is a two-part, all-female adaption of Shakespeare's "Henry VI" trilogy. From battlefield betrayals to royal court deceptions, "Bring Down the House" focuses on the scheming noble families of the houses of York and Lancaster as they jockey over who will wear the crown of England.

As a Front Row Center subscriber, Seattle Shakespeare Company is offering you $25 tickets

Details

Sunday, February 12

Center Theatre at Seattle Center

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

Part I – 2:00 p.m.*

Part II – 7:30 p.m.**

*The Front Row Center talk-back will occur after Part I at approximately 4:30 p.m.

**You do not have to see both parts on February 12 to participate in the talk-back.