 Join KUOW at Seattle Shakespeare Company | KUOW News and Information

Join KUOW at Seattle Shakespeare Company

By KUOW Staff 59 minutes ago

Join Marcie Sillman for the fifth Front Row Center of our 2016-2017 season at Seattle Shakespeare Company’s "Bring Down the House" on Sunday, February 12.

"Bring Down the House" is a two-part, all-female adaption of Shakespeare's "Henry VI" trilogy. From battlefield betrayals to royal court deceptions, "Bring Down the House" focuses on the scheming noble families of the houses of York and Lancaster as they jockey over who will wear the crown of England.

As a Front Row Center subscriber, Seattle Shakespeare Company is offering you $25 tickets with the code: FRONTROWCENTER

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Details

Sunday, February 12
Center Theatre at Seattle Center
305 Harrison St.
Seattle, WA 98109

Part I – 2:00 p.m.*
Part II – 7:30 p.m.**

*The Front Row Center talk-back will occur after Part I at approximately 4:30 p.m.
**You do not have to see both parts on February 12 to participate in the talk-back.

Tags: 
Front Row Center
engage
arts

Related Content

Jacob Lawrence's art touched the world. His teaching changed Seattle

By Jan 17, 2017
Jacob Lawrence in the Studio, 1983
Photo/Mary Randlett, courtesy UW Special Collections

I first met the artist Jacob Lawrence in his attic. That was more than 30 years ago, on a gray day, not so unusual for Seattle. 


Does protest music matter anymore?

By & Matt Martin 20 hours ago
music concert
FLICKR PHOTO/Avarty Photos (CC BY-SA 2.0)/https://flic.kr/p/ffNvCc

Bill Radke speaks with music critics Charles Cross and Gina Arnold about what makes a good protest song. They also discussed how protest music has changed over the decades. 