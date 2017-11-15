Join Front Row Center at 'Howl's Moving Castle'

Join Marcie Sillman for the fourth Front Row Center of our 2017-2018 season at Book-It Repertory Theatre's "Howl's Moving Castle" on December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

"Howl’s Moving Castle" is a new musical based on an original book by Diana Wynne Jones, adapted and directed by Myra Platt, with original music and lyrics by Justin Huertas. When Sophie (Sara Porkalob) unwittingly attracts the ire of the Witch of the Waste, she finds herself transformed into an old woman. To break the enchantment, she must strike a bargain with a fire demon and seek the help of the frightening sorcerer Howl.

As a Front Row Center subscriber, Book-It Repertory Theatre is offering you 50% off tickets. Just use code 'FRCHOWLS' at this link.

Details

Sunday, December 3, 2:00 PM

The Center Theatre

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

