MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley about a January thaw that's upon Minnesota now.

He also recalls a record snowfall that hit the Twin Cities back in 1982.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley about a January thaw that's upon Minnesota now.

He also recalls a record snowfall that hit the Twin Cities back in 1982.