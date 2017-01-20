J20 Protest In Portland Starts Small And Wet

Inaugural Day protests began small and wet Friday afternoon in downtown Portland.

Thousands of protesters are expected later Friday, but only about two dozen protesters gathered in the rain at Pioneer Courthouse Square at noontime. They held a large banner that read “No Dakota Access Pipeline.”

The rally's speaker called for Portlanders to be ready to fight any attempt by the incoming Trump Administration to revive the controversial pipeline project in North Dakota that President Obama had stopped.

The relatively small group of protesters was matched by a police presence of roughly the same size. Officers stayed at a distance, under the relative shelter of the Starbucks, on the west side of the square. Protesters — some of them with their faces shielded by handkerchiefs — withstood the rain.

Several businesses downtown, including Nike, Banana Republic and Nordstrom, boarded up windows, in anticipation of a potentially unruly protest later Friday.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article was first published at 2:30 p.m. PST.

