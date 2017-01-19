Is it safe to bring your kid to a protest?

Seattle’s mommy networks lit up this week with a question: Is it safe to bring our babies to the Womxn’s March on Saturday?

Several worried they would be sitting ducks in case of a rogue gunman.

I put this question to Det. Patrick Michaud of the Seattle Police Department. In a word, he said, yes, totally safe. Seattle Police make it their mission to protect free speech, he said.

“Activism is something we here in Seattle hold dear, and protesting safely,” Michaud said. “That is something we as police officers hold very dear.”

The women’s march has been very organized – it has a political platform and exit and entry points – the organizers have worked closely with police.

“When you get a bunch of moms together, shit’s going to get done,” Michaud said.

Roughly 50,000 people have said they will attend – Seattle’s could be the third-most attended women’s march in the country.

He understands why parents, particularly those new to demonstrations, might feel nervous: “You’re responsible for a tiny human being; your primary responsibility in life is that person.”

For older kids, he said, “The best advice we give kids, anytime they’re downtown, is that if it feels wrong, it’s probably wrong.”

Police will be everywhere at the march, he continued: if your gut tells you something is off, approach a police officer.

On that note, if you’re feeling dehydrated, or your child needs water and you don’t have it, ask an officer. They’ll get you water, Michaud said. (Bring your own food; they’ll help, but they’re not a food service operation.)

So what if, worst case scenario, there is an active shooter?

Michaud said to find a police officer – and to trust your gut. If your gut says to get out of there, do that.

He has an 11-year-old son; he said if he were in that situation, his goal would be to get his family to safety.

Tips for marching with children: