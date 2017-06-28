Inslee Announces Budget Deal To Avert Government Shutdown

Legislative negotiators in Olympia have reached an "agreement in principle" on a two-year budget that would avoid a partial government shutdown on Saturday, according to Governor Jay Inslee.



In a statement Wednesday morning Inslee said, "The negotiators and caucus leaders said they were confident that they would complete work on the budget and have a vote of the Legislature before the end of the day Friday, the final day of the fiscal year."

No details of the deal were immediately released, but Inslee indicated more information would be released later Wednesday after budget writers briefed their respective legislative caucuses.

The deal apparently came together early Wednesday morning after an all-night negotiating session at the Capitol.

House Democrats and Senate Republicans have been struggling for weeks to reach agreement on the budget and a plan to fully fund schools as required by the Washington Supreme Court.

Key differences included how much to spend and where the money would come from. Republicans wanted to create a new property tax levy for schools and eliminate local school levies. Democrats proposed a tax package that included a new capital gains tax.

Whatever school financing plan lawmakers ultimately approve will have to pass muster with the Supreme Court, which has retained jurisdiction in the case and is currently levying a $100,000-a-day fine against the state for non-compliance.

On Tuesday, Inslee said the looming prospect of a government shutdown was creating "considerable anxiety" as more than 30,000 state employees faced temporary layoff starting on Saturday and many state services were to be suspended, including operation of Washington State Parks over the Fourth of July holiday.

This is the third time since 2013 that Washington lawmakers have taken budget negotiations right up to the end of the fiscal year before forging a bipartisan agreement.

