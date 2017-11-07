 Immigration key issue in narrow Burien council races | KUOW News and Information

Immigration key issue in narrow Burien council races

    Burien City Council candidate Krystal Marx speaks to supporters Tuesday night. Marx leads by just four votes against opponent, Patty Janssen.
    KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Just south of Seattle, the immigration debate took center stage in a closely watched election.

In Burien, four out of seven city council seats are up for election, and still too close to call.

TRANSCRIPT

The races are largely viewed as progressive versus conservative, especially on the issues of immigration and homelessness.

Former Burien Mayor Sally Nelson served on the council 16 years and said she’s never seen such a contentious election. She supports the slate of quote “progressive” candidates, and said early results are encouraging.

Nelson: “If the other four had won it would’ve been a sign of  my greatest fear that we had indeed embraced hatred and divisiveness. That is not the case.”

Controversy erupted in Burien this year over the city’s so-called “sanctuary” policies for undocumented immigrants. And efforts to repeal it.

Results so far show strong leads for one conservative and one progressive candidate. And tighter races for the two others.

But the Burien ballot box hit max capacity Tuesday night, and election officials brought in overflow containers to catch the last votes.

This story will be updated.

