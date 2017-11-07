Immigration key issue in narrow Burien council races

Just south of Seattle, the immigration debate took center stage in a closely watched election.

In Burien, four out of seven city council seats are up for election, and still too close to call.

The races are largely viewed as progressive versus conservative, especially on the issues of immigration and homelessness.

Former Burien Mayor Sally Nelson served on the council 16 years and said she’s never seen such a contentious election. She supports the slate of quote “progressive” candidates, and said early results are encouraging.

Nelson: “If the other four had won it would’ve been a sign of my greatest fear that we had indeed embraced hatred and divisiveness. That is not the case.”

Controversy erupted in Burien this year over the city’s so-called “sanctuary” policies for undocumented immigrants. And efforts to repeal it.

Results so far show strong leads for one conservative and one progressive candidate. And tighter races for the two others.

But the Burien ballot box hit max capacity Tuesday night, and election officials brought in overflow containers to catch the last votes.

This story will be updated.