Ilhan Omar sworn in as first Somali state lawmaker

Ilhan Omar was been sworn in as the first Somali state lawmaker in the United States on Tuesday.

The Minneapolis DFLer has also been named a House Assistant Minority Leader in her freshman session.

On her first day, she chatted with All Things Considered host Tom Crann.

Use the audio player above to hear their conversation.

