ICE Temporarily Stops Publishing Report Naming Uncooperative Sheriffs

For now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, will stop publishing a weekly list that names sheriffs who don’t cooperate with the agency.

Since they were first issued last month, local law enforcement agencies across the country criticized the lists, arguing that what ICE was asking of them was illegal.

The weekly lists were the result of an executive order on immigration President Trump signed in January.

Sheriffs found themselves named in the reports if they failed to honor requests from ICE to hold people in their jails on immigration violations.

Sheriffs in Oregon, Washington and elsewhere said the weekly reports from ICE contained inaccuracies. But even more problematic, some sheriffs said, is that honoring those types of detainers would violate the Constitution.

The New York Times first reported ICE was suspending its weekly lists.

A number of federal court rulings have called ICE detainers into question.

In 2013, a federal judge in Oregon ruled ICE detainers weren’t the same as going before a judge to get a warrant, meaning they weren’t a legally sufficient way to hold a person in jail.

“It doesn’t appear has come to terms with the federal district court rulings in Oregon, in Pennsylvania and Illinois that honoring detainers is unconstitutional — and that continues to be baffling to me," said Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett, whose department was named in the first ICE report.

ICE spokeswoman Sarah Rodriguez said the agency is continuing to analyze its reporting methodologies so that its information is accurate.

Rodriguez said in a written statement that the weekly reports have "already sparked important conversations between ICE and law enforcement agencies across the nation, and the revised report will add to this discussion."

