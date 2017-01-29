Hundreds Gather at ABIA to Protest Trump's Refugee Ban

Thousands are protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries. While federal judges have temporarily stayed parts of that order across the country, notably a provision that would deport some refugees detained at airports, demonstrators have staged protests at airports across the country, including at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Officials from ABIA told KUT that no refugees have been detained under the order, but hundreds of demonstrators have gathered at the airport’s lower deck to protest Trump’s action, according to KUT’s Syeda Hasan.



While ABIA says it has no plans to detain any refugees arriving in Austin, some local attorneys say they’ve volunteered to provide counsel for any who may need assistance. Those pledges of support were echoed by Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, who joined demonstrators at the event.

UT-Austin President Greg Fenves also released a statement supporting the 110 students, faculty and staff members from the affected countries, saying that they are an “essential part” of the university and cautioning them against international travel until the impact of the executive order are made clear.



Many of the UT community members from the affected countries are currently in the United States and we strongly encourage them to refrain from international travel at this time. To those who are abroad, please exercise caution and know that we are doing everything we can regarding your return to UT. My leadership team is monitoring the impact of the order. As its meaning is clarified, we will continue communicating with those affected.

Meanwhile, similar protests are taking place at airports across Texas. At least 1,000 protesters have gathered outside Super Bowl-related events and others have gathered at George H.W. Bush International Airport, where five people have been reportedly detained, according to Houston Public Media.

In Dallas, demonstrators gathered outside of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport today and yesterday after nine people were detained, according to KERA News in Dallas. They were later released.

This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.

