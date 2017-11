In the 1960s, an era when activism across racial lines was uncommon, four Seattle activists became allies. They supported each other's efforts.

The last surviving member, Larry Gossett spoke with KUOW’s Ruby de Luna. He recalls meeting Roberto Maestas, a Spanish teacher at a high school protest. Later, would cross paths with Bernie Whitebear and Bob Santos. They would become lifelong friends. They were called the Gang of Four. Their collaboration paved the way for social change in Seattle.