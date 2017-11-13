How To See What Austin Sees Through Its Traffic Cameras

The city has eyes all over Austin – traffic cameras that monitor vehicles and events – and you can peer through these cameras to check out what's happening around town.

Links to the traffic cameras are buried in the city’s open data portal, so we pulled them out and put them on the Google Map below. The images are updated once a minute.

Just select a location and then click the “Screenshot Address” link to see the most recent still image from that spot. Bookmark the image link to check the camera regularly. (Note that some cameras are occasionally unavailable.)

