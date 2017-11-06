How To Help The Victims Of The Sutherland Springs Shooting

Texans are helping the victims of the Sutherland Springs massacre through blood donations and also financial donations.



The San Antonio Express-News reports that several blood drives are being hosted in the San Antonio area and its surroundings.



San Antonio’s University Hospital will host a blood drive until 7 p.m. in the hospital lobby.



Additionally, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) is asking for people who have O-positive or O-negative blood types to donate.



STBTC is also asking for donations of blood platelets.



The Conally Memorial Medical Center, located in Floresville –19 miles southwest of Sutherland Springs— is also hosting a blood drive.



The Lackland Air Force Base’s Blood Donor Center is taking donations as well until 2 p.m., according to the San Antonio Express-News.



As for financial donations, the Wilson County District Attorney Aubrey Louis said officials are setting up two bank accounts to help families impacted by the massacre.



Bee Clean Car Washes, a San Antonio business, has donated $10,000 to help victims of the church shooting, according to KENS 5, and the owner is setting up accounts at Bank of America so that others can donate to the victims.



Additionally, Smokin’ Angels BBQ Ministry and St. Mark Lutheran Church in Adkins are hosting a benefit on Saturday, November 11, at St. Mark, which is about 17 miles from Sutherland Springs’ First Baptist Church.



One hundred percent of money raised from the $10 barbecue plates sold will go toward victims and their families.

