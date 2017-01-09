Homeless Portland Woman Who Died Suffered From Schizophrenia

A woman who died of hypothermia in a downtown Portland parking garage Saturday struggled for much of her life with schizophrenia. And she had been recently evicted from an affordable housing complex.

Karen Batts grew up in Portland, and attended Grant High School. As an adult, she would at times become isolated because of her schizophrenia.

Her family said over the last year, Batts had stopped answering their phone calls.

“I’m so sad. It’s just, a parent isn’t supposed to lose a child,” Elizabeth Batts said of her daughter on Monday.

Batts said she didn’t learn until too late that her daughter Karen had been evicted in September and was living on the streets.

“Nobody reached out to us," Elizabeth Batts told OPB. "Nobody cared about us to tell us what was going on. I mean, why couldn’t somebody tell us something."

Northwest Housing Alternatives manages the Oak Street Apartments where Karen Batts lived.

The organization said Batts had been a model resident for seven years. But her behavior changed last spring.

“Our staff reached out to her repeatedly, had project respond come reach out to her, had adult protective services come and reach out to her," said Martha McLennan, executive director for Northwest Housing Alternatives.

She said staff evaluated Batts several times to see if she qualified for a mental health hold, but she did not meet the stringent criteria.

“I see situations not uncommonly, where the person who needs the help doesn’t know how to ask, or can’t ask, or is in no shape to have that realization and ask,” McLennan said.

She added that privacy laws often prevent the nonprofit from notifying family members when their tenets are facing eviction.

Batts is one of three people living on the street who have died of exposure so far in 2017. David Guyot, 68, and Mark Johnson, 51, also died of hypothermia this winter while living on Portland's streets, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.

