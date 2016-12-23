 Holiday stories of lovable rogues | KUOW News and Information
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

Holiday stories of lovable rogues

By 20 hours ago
Related Program: 
Speakers Forum

The writer Henry Fielding defined a rogue as a rich man without charity. Merriam-Webster describes a dishonest, worthless or mischievous person. This year, Seattle stage rogues Jean Sherrard, Paul Dorpat, Khanh Doan and Kurt Beattie shared their talents for the annual “Short Stories Live: A Rogue’s Christmas.”

You’ll hear stories by James Thurber, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ali Smith, Kurt Vonnegut and Muriel Spark. Jean Sherrard curated the event.

“A Rogue’s Christmas” was presented on December 11 at Town Hall Seattle. Sonya Harris recorded the readings.

From everyone here at KUOW and Speakers Forum, best wishes for happy and healthy holidays.

Listen to the full reading below:

Tags: 
holidays
arts

Related Content

The Sad Story Behind ‘White Christmas,’ America’s Favorite Christmas Carol

By Katy Sewall Dec 22, 2015
'White Christmas' composer Irving Berlin.
Wikimedia Commons

The most popular Christmas carol in America stands apart from the others in a number of ways.

Time For A Holiday Favorite: 'Santaland Diaries'

By David Sedaris Dec 23, 2014

You might not expect "Santa's Helper" to be a career-altering gig, but for David Sedaris, it changed everything. The writer and humorist spent a season working at Macy's as a department store elf. He described his short tenure as Crumpet the Elf in "The Santaland Diaries," an essay that he read on Morning Edition in 1992.

Instantly, a classic was born. Sedaris' reading has become an NPR holiday tradition. Click the "Listen" link above to hear Sedaris read his story.

For those who keep count, there's one less black woman in Seattle

By & & Shane Mehling Dec 19, 2016
Musician Adra Boo is sticking it out in Seattle, but Jennifer Peterson has decided to leave the city for Mexico.
KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

Bill Radke speaks with Jennifer Peterson and Adra Boo, two women of color, about Peterson's decision to leave Seattle (and the United States) and Boo's decision to stay. 