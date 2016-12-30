 Hit of nostalgia: KUOW's year in photos | KUOW News and Information

Hit of nostalgia: KUOW's year in photos

  • The University of Washington men's rowing team prepares to launch their shells during an early morning practice.
    KUOW Photo/Matt Mills McKnight

In the last few years, we've become more visual here at KUOW. 

Maybe that's ironic, because we're a radio station, and we don't have a professional photographer on staff.

Sometimes we hire talented freelance photographers, but usually we rely on our reporters. They do this as they juggle microphone, curly cords and those beefy headphones.   

I went through the photos from this year and found them stirring — it was an emotional year, as everyone on the internet likes to remind us: The notorious Jungle, a homeless encampment, was cleared out after a shooting there left two dead, and the presidential campaigns wore on everyone's nerves.

It was also a year of beauty and creativity. After a gas pipeline explosion in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood, artists painted murals on the wooden planks that covered the neighborhood's businesses.

And Seattleites barely blinked as they trekked to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota to protest a proposed an oil pipeline.

In some of these photos, too, you'll see smaller moments that went mostly unnoticed: A woman's reaction to being evicted from a homeless encampment; and a modest woman named Jody who transforms herself into a drag queen with the archiest eyebrows you ever saw.

Jody Kuehner, left, without her makeup, and Jody Kuehner as Cherdonna, right, with her makeup.
Credit KUOW Photo/Lisa Wang

Cherdonna shows there's more than one way to be a woman  

Blues singer Courtney Weaver performs in the KUOW studios. Weaver was shot in the face by her fiancé; her story resonated at a time when women in the U.S. were sharing stories of domestic violence in light of then-candidate Donald Trump's violent comments about women.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

Her fiancé shot her in the face but she still has a voice  

Cody Lee Miller sits near the top of a sequoia tree Wed., March 23, 2016, in downtown Seattle. He was charged with malicious mischief and assault after he climbed to the top on March 22 and remained there for about 25 hours.
Credit AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

#ManinTree mom heartbroken by years of trying to help her son  

Cody Lee Miller, known internationally as #manintree, about five years ago in Roseburg, Oregon. He lived there with his grandmother.
Credit Courtesy of Lisa Gossett
Supporters wearing Gays for Trump shirts at a rally for presidential frontronner Donald Trump rally in Lynden, Washington, on Saturday, May 7.
Credit Daniel Berman for KUOW

Donald Trump, gay icon?!  

Kara Bernstine, who is homeless, said she knows the Jungle homeless encampment isn't perfectly safe, but it felt safer than other places in the city.
Credit KUOW Photo/Joshua McNichols

Yes, I live in the Jungle, and so do 400 other people  

This mural went up at North 85th Street and Greenwood Avenue North after a gasline explosion in the early hours of March 9. No one was killed in the explosion and the neighborhood is rebuilding.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

PHOTOS: 17 Fantastical murals rise up from the Greenwood explosion 

High Voltage Music co-owner Chris Lomba in his backyard shop in north Seattle. He says his shop on Capitol Hill had to close after the loss of a nearby rehearsal space that brought in musicians.
Credit KUOW Photo/Gil Aegerter

Seattle is too expensive for the artists who helped it boom  

Resident Cecilia Carey objected to the clearing of the former Nickelsville homeless encampent on South Dearborn Street by police and city officials on the morning of Friday, March 11.
Credit KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Homeless residents booted from Nickelsville camp in Seattle 

Osman Mohamed, a refugee from Somalia who ended up in a camp in Kenya, cries upon hearing that his father has been having medical problems.
Credit KUOW Photo/Mike Kane

 I thought this would be paradise: A refugee moves to Seattle 

Joe Burnison works as a deckhand aboard Loki, a salmon gillnetting boat in Puget Sound. Loki is owned by one of his oldest friends, Jonah Knutson. The two men grew up in West Seattle.
Credit KUOW Photo/Mike Kane

PHOTOS: Fishing at night in downtown Seattle  

Beth Harrott, left, and Annabelle Richardson, watch the election results come in at The Century Ballroom. And yes, those are wigs (not their real hair) and pantsuits for Hillary, just to be clear.
Credit Meryl Schenker for KUOW

Photos of women grieving in Seattle on Election Night 

An old copy of the Polk Directory at the Puget Sound Regional Branch of the Washington State Archives. A team of KUOW reporters investigated the history of a house in Seattle's southend, and learned of its first owners in this weathered directory.
Credit KUOW Photo/Isolde Raftery

If these walls could talk, the stories they would tell  

This is about being human. Everybody's gotta drink water. —Orlando Davis, St. Paul, Minnesota
Credit KUOW Photo/Ashley Ahearn

Reporter Ashley Ahearn's notebook: Standing Rock  

This is the bag that a slave named Rose gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold. Mother and daughter never saw each other again.
Credit Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words  

I escaped Nazi Germany. I see its ideology alive in America today

By Franz W. Wassermann M.D. 2 hours ago
Franz W. Wasserman, 96, lives in Seattle. He was 12 when Hitler rose to power in Germany.
Courtesy of Margie Bone

A call to action:

I was born in Munich, Germany, in 1920. I lived there during the rise of the Nazi Party and left for the U.S.A. in 1938. 

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.