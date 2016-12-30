Hit of nostalgia: KUOW's year in photos

In the last few years, we've become more visual here at KUOW.

Maybe that's ironic, because we're a radio station, and we don't have a professional photographer on staff.

Sometimes we hire talented freelance photographers, but usually we rely on our reporters. They do this as they juggle microphone, curly cords and those beefy headphones.

I went through the photos from this year and found them stirring — it was an emotional year, as everyone on the internet likes to remind us: The notorious Jungle, a homeless encampment, was cleared out after a shooting there left two dead, and the presidential campaigns wore on everyone's nerves.

It was also a year of beauty and creativity. After a gas pipeline explosion in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood, artists painted murals on the wooden planks that covered the neighborhood's businesses.

And Seattleites barely blinked as they trekked to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota to protest a proposed an oil pipeline.

In some of these photos, too, you'll see smaller moments that went mostly unnoticed: A woman's reaction to being evicted from a homeless encampment; and a modest woman named Jody who transforms herself into a drag queen with the archiest eyebrows you ever saw.

Cherdonna shows there's more than one way to be a woman

Her fiancé shot her in the face but she still has a voice

#ManinTree mom heartbroken by years of trying to help her son

Donald Trump, gay icon?!

Yes, I live in the Jungle, and so do 400 other people

PHOTOS: 17 Fantastical murals rise up from the Greenwood explosion

Seattle is too expensive for the artists who helped it boom

Homeless residents booted from Nickelsville camp in Seattle

I thought this would be paradise: A refugee moves to Seattle

PHOTOS: Fishing at night in downtown Seattle

Photos of women grieving in Seattle on Election Night

If these walls could talk, the stories they would tell

Reporter Ashley Ahearn's notebook: Standing Rock

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words