Hello Mom!

By the time you read this, I’ll be en route from Seattle to Norfolk, where you and I will meet up, load up your car, and drive to D.C. for Saturday’s Women’s March. As you know, we’ll be staying at cousin John’s place in the D.C. suburb of Olney — a half-hour train ride to D.C.’s Union Station and the march site. (As you may not know or precisely remember because I sure did not, John and Katie’s kids are Maddie and Patrick, John’s siblings are Beth, Diane and Amy, and I’m guessing a third of these people have spouses who also have names? I’m bringing flash cards. We can run them on the road.)