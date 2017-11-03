‘Here is where we are.’ The poetry of WA129

There are so many great literary events in the Puget Sound area every month. As individuals, we make it to those we can. Sometimes we miss one we really wanted to attend. It’s the same for us here at Speakers Forum. But we’re especially grateful we didn’t miss this one.

The occasion was a celebration of a project curated by Washington State’s Poet Laureate Tod Marshall. WA129 is an anthology of 129 poems, submitted by people all over the state, young and old, professionals and amateurs. The wide variety of writers present an incredibly thoughtful collage of expressions. Themes include loss, hope, wonder, and especially place, this place in this moment and over time. The voices, when you hear them, will likely leave you charmed, and wanting more.

We caught this reading at Seattle’s Open Books on October 5. The readers in order of appearance are Anastacia-Renee, Elizabeth Austen, Bill Carty, Claudia Castro Luna, Lynne Ellis, Priscilla Long, Beth Myhr, Arlene Naganawa, Shankar Narayan, Sierra Nelson, Susan Rich, Heidi Seaborn and Martha Silano. Open Books proprietor Billie Swift, Elizabeth Austen and Tod Marshall introduced the event.