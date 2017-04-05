Here Are The 10 Best Rejected Submissions From Austin's Road Sign Contest

Monday, the Austin Department of Transportation released the winners for its contest to write the best caption for dynamic message signs – those blinking road signs along Austin's roads that warn of impending (or ongoing) construction, lane merges and general roadway shenanigans.

In the end, only two were given the satisfaction of having their work seen by throngs of gridlock-bound Austinites, but there were plenty more submissions – 341, to be exact. Most of them were objectively not great, but there were some real gems in there, as well.

The transportation department ended up crowning Jerikay Kyle and Adam C. McHugh winners of the caption contest, which was judged by department employees.

The department also honored 13 additional submissions in its release announcing the two victors, who got GIFs illustrating their work. The others were immortalized in the release available on the department's website.

But we put some of our favorites (one of which includes Joanna Dziewa's honorable mention) together in GIFs of their own. If you want to see the entire list of submissions, there's an embedded spreadsheet at the bottom of this post.



