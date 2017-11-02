 In her new 'writer's memoir' Amy Tan mines the past for instruction | KUOW News and Information
In her new 'writer's memoir' Amy Tan mines the past for instruction

By 1 hour ago

Author Amy Tan is known for her portrayals of Chinese and Chinese-American lives, especially mother-daughter bonds. Her relationship with her own mother Daisy was fraught to say the least, but it also inspired her writing.

Now Tan has written “Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir.” The work sheds light on how Tan’s traumatic early life informed her writing.

Tan spoke with Seattle writer Laurie Frankel on October 25 at The Seattle Public Library Central Library. Sonya Harris recorded the discussion. The Elliott Bay Book Company’s Rick Simonson introduced the discussion.

Listen to the full version below:

