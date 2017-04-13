Head Of Oregon GOP Files Complaint Against Multnomah County Judge

The chairman of the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint this week against a Multnomah County judge, who attempted to help a person evade arrest by federal immigration officers.

In his complaint, Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier asked the state’s judicial fitness commission to investigate the actions taken by Judge Monica Herranz on Jan. 27.

Currier wrote in his complaint that Herranz allegedly helped a person in the country illegally, who was in her courtroom at the time, escape through her judicial chambers as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers waited outside to make an arrest.

Currier asked the commission to “consider sanctions up to and including debarment and removal.”

"By failing to do this, you simply set an example that Oregon judges may act scofflaw and need not abide by any reasonable standards of ethics, morals or impunity," Currier wrote. "In short, the criminal actions of this judge are gross contraries to fitness and general conduct of a judicial official."

Multnomah County’s Presiding Judge Nan Waller said Herranz didn't want to comment on the complaint.

Waller said Herranz continues to work at the courthouse, and she has confidence in Herranz's abilities to do her job.

