HBO's Newest Show Will Film In Portland

Portland’s Mississippi Avenue appears to be a location for the pilot episode of a new HBO original series.

While the production details indicate the show will be produced in California, a flyer distributed to Mississippi Avenue business owners and residents says scenes from the new show, which the network refers to as "Untitled Alan Ball HBO Drama", will be shot there April 25.

The show was created by Alan Ball, whose prior hits for the channel include the Emmy and Peabody winning drama “Six Feet Under” and the Southern vampire soap opera “True Blood.”

It's a family drama starring Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins that focuses on a multi-racial family starting to crack.

The flyer tags five blocks as possible sites for production.

Sources with the city of Portland, the governor’s office on film and television, and HBO could not immediately be reached for comment.

