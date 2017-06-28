Hanford Cleanup | Social Studies Bill | Finicum Shooting | Opioid Crisis

Washington state representative Gerry Pollet joins us to talk about the need for more money to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Pollet is the cofounder and executive director of the Hanford watchdog group, Heart of America Northwest.

Oregon lawmakers just passed a bill that requires the education department to create new statewide social studies standards focused on minority perspectives as part of the existing social studies curriculum. We hear from Grant High School teacher Russ Peterson, Lamar Wise with the Oregon Student Association, and Alejandra Barragan, a second grade Spanish immersion teacher who testified in favor of the bill.

An FBI agent has been indicted for lying about the fatal shooting of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, who was involved in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. OPB reporter Amanda Peacher will fill us in on what we know about the indictment at this point.

Lines for Life CEO Dwight Holton tells us about the modest progress Oregon is making when it comes to the opioid crisis, and how two bills currently stalled in Salem could affect that progress.

