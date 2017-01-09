Gov. Kate Brown Signals Strong Push For Transportation Funding Package

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signaled Monday that she'll make a strong push toward getting a transportation funding package through the state legislature.

Her comments came as she took the oath of office and delivered an inaugural address before a joint session of the Oregon Legislature.

Among her stated priorities: a transportation funding package that would pay for highway and mass transit improvements.

State Rep. Julie Parrish, a West Linn Republican, tweeted during the speech that she'd support a package only if it widened Interstate 205 in the Portland area. Parrish also said the expansion of I-205 would need to be without tolls in order to win her vote.

At a press conference following the address, the governor said she's willing to entertain such demands.

"We are committed to making sure that we have projects in the package that folks support and are absolutely needed in order to move Oregon forward," Brown said.

The governor hasn't said how she would pay for the transportation package. Any increase in the state gas tax would require votes from both Republicans and Democrats.

