Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist John Green; 'Her Body and Other Parties'; 'Why We Sleep'

For Novelist John Green, OCD Is Like An 'Invasive Weed' Inside His Mind: "It starts out with one little thought, and then slowly that becomes the only thought that you're able to have," Green says. His new novel, Turtles All The Way Down, is about a teenage girl with OCD.

'Her Body and Other Parties' Charts Dark Territory With Enormous Style: The eight stories in Carmen Maria Machado's new collection feature women in extremis — physical danger, psychological meltdown, treacherous love or close encounters of a ghostly kind.

Sleep Scientist Warns Against Walking Through Life 'In An Underslept State': "Human beings are the only species that deliberately deprive themselves of sleep for no apparent gain," says sleep scientist Matthew Walker. His new book is Why We Sleep.

