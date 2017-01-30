'The Four Top': Martha And Snoop Mix It Up | Dictatorial Dining | Single-Subject Cookbooks

Panelists Heather Arndt Anderson, Jacob Grier and Ivy Manning kick off Episode 11 by discussing a wildly popular new VH1 program hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Is "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" a cooking show? We're not sure, but we think we love it.

Next, we talk rules in restaurants. Forget the old "no shirt, no shoes" rules. Today's dining establishments are banning babies, smartphones, sharing and substitutions. What's going on?

Finally, we look at a genre that has emerged over the past few years: the single-subject cookbook. Is this just a marketing package for gift-giving and coffee table displays, or are super-specialized cookbooks actually useful? Our culinary and cocktailian experts weigh in.

