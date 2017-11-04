Four Apparently Shot At Random While Driving on I-35 Early Saturday

Austin Police say four people were shot this morning as they drove along I-35 in North Austin. The suspected shooter is in custody, but his name has not been released. One child was among the injured and remains in critical condition.



At a press conference Saturday afternoon, APD Assistant Chief Joe Chacon laid out a timeline of when the first shots were reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, all the way to the arrest of a suspect just a few hours later.



#AustinPD Assistant Chief Joe Chacon talking about North Austin shootings. https://t.co/3vgR0Iquuz— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 4, 2017

Assistant Chief Chacon says the suspect appeared to be intoxicated at the time of arrest. And that the shootings, for now, appear to have been at random.

"We feel like we have the correct person in custody...that this person was the only one that was involved in this. And that there's no continuing danger to the public at this time," Chacon said.

Police say the suspect appeared to be driving and shooting at the same time, hitting random cars. The suspects name will not be released until he is formally charged.

