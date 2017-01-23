Former Minnesota TV reporter hits it big in Hollywood with 'Zootopia'

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced Tuesday, and one title to keep an eye out for is "Zootopia," which was co-written by former KARE 11 reporter Phil Johnston.

It's an animated children's movie about a young, tenacious rabbit who forms an unlikely alliance with a sly fox in order to solve a mysterious case and save Zootopia.

Along the way, the film tackles big issues like racism and prejudice as well as how to deal with the media.

Earlier this month "Zootopia" won a Golden Globe for best animated movie. MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Johnston about his work on the movie.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.

