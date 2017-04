Jeannie Yandel speaks with Seattle Times' sports enterprise and investigative reporter about his story on former Seahawks offensive tackle Jerry Wunsch. The Seahawks had players use a combination of opioids and other drugs to deal with pain on and off the field. Wunsch now deals with joint pain, stomach problems, and memory loss. He recently won a workers compensation claim against the Seahawks and he is part of a class action lawsuit against the NFL.