Former Legislator From The Dalles Wins Job With Trump Administration

John Huffman, a Republican from the Dalles, has received one of the plum political appointments from the federal government.

Huffman left the Oregon House in October after 10 years to become Oregon's director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The position has frequently been filled by legislators. Huffman's predecessor, Vicki Walker, is a former Democratic state senator from Eugene who filled the job during the Obama administration. Former House Speaker Mark Simmons, R-Elgin, was appointed to the job in 2005 during the Bush administration.

In his new position, Huffman heads a staff of more than 50, in six offices around the state.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Friday announced appointees for the jobs in states around the country. Agency officials did not say how much Huffman will be paid in his new job.

But Walker, who left the job in January when Donald Trump became president, said she expected that Huffman would be paid between about $135,000 and $143,000 a year.

Walker said she encouraged Huffman to apply for the post and added that she thought Rep. Greg Walden, played a big role in helping him get the job.

