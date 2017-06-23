Forest Grove School Payroll Staffer Charged With Financial Wrongdoing

Police have charged a Forest Grove School District employee with financial crimes against her employer.

Forest Grove Police are charging Marisela Vasquez, 30, with three counts each of forgery, theft and identify theft — all felonies. Police and district officials allege that Vasquez stole from the Forest Grove School District in her position as a district payroll specialist. Police said Vasquez accessed district funds three times in the last month, involving a total of about $8,800.

District leaders said in a statement they intend to “seek prosecution of any criminal activity to the fullest extent of the law.” The district statement says officials first learned of the problems Thursday, the same day police came to the district office and arrested Vasquez.

Police say they were tipped off to suspicious financial activity by First Tech Credit Union. The district has put Vasquez on leave and stripped her of access to district computer systems.

The school district and police consider the matter an open investigation.

Forest Grove school officials say they’ve started a review of their accounting procedures. They say they weren’t aware of problems with the district's financial staff before the police came after Vasquez.

