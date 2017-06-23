Fleetwood Mac made "Rumours" amidst rifts

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac which was number one on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago today.

This was the band's only number one hit in the U.S. While they were recording it and the other songs on the "Rumours" album, everyone in the band was going through a break up.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham with each other, John and Christine McVie with each other and Mick Fleetwood with his wife. Despite that difficult working environment, what they created was widely acclaimed. Rolling Stone put "Rumours" at number 25 on their list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

To listen to a portion of "Dreams," click the audio player above.

