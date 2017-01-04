 Five deaths in one minute: Charges filed in Cascade Mall shooting | KUOW News and Information

Five deaths in one minute: Charges filed in Cascade Mall shooting

  • Police are asking for information about this man, believed to be the shooter at Cascade Mall in Skagit County.
    Cascade Mall security footage

Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the man accused of fatally shooting 5 people at the Cascade Mall in Burlington last September.

Arcan Cetin, a 20 year old Oak Harbor resident, is charged with 5 counts of aggravated murder.

If he’s found guilty, he faces life in prison. However, he could also face the death penalty.

Prosecutors have 30 days to decide whether or not to seek capital punishment in the case. Skagit county prosecutors say they're still undecided.

Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton says the shooter came to the mall with only one goal, to murder innocent people.

And he needs to answer for that.

“Unfortunately he was successful in that endeavor and I just hope that our legal system is just every bit as successful in holding him accountable to those actions and to answer those actions.”

Just before 7pm on September 23, security footage shows a young man enter the Cascade mall with a rifle.

He shoots a teenage girl near a clothing rack in Macy’s. He then shoots a man and proceeds to the Macy’s cosmetics counter where he shoots three more women.

The man places the gun on the counter and exits the store.

According to court documents, he was in the store for approximately one minute.

Police say the man in that footage is Cetin and court documents show Cetin has confirmed that.

Cetin is expected to appear in Skagit County Superior Court for arraignment Thursday.

His stepfather says he suffers from mental health problems.

