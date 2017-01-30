Finding gray areas in her own life and in the life of a killer

Jeannie Yandel speaks with Seattle Times reporter Claudia Rowe about her new book, "The Spider and the Fly." Before Seattle Times reporter Claudia Rowe moved here, she was living in Poughkeepsie, New York where in 1996 women started to disappear. These women had worked as prostitutes, and they had all all reported a man named Kendall Francois to the police - for sexual assault, for beating them, for choking them.

In 1998, Francois was finally arrested. And inside the home he shared with his family were found the bodies of eight women. After Francois was taken into custody, Claudia Rowe drove to that house. And as she sat out front, she kept thinking something she couldn't shake. This story would change her life forever.