In fight for women's equality, no wallflowers allowed

Author Jessica Bennett and a group of fellow female professionals were facing man’s world issues, like male colleagues taking credit for their ideas and work. The women started a monthly meeting to share stories and look for solutions. Their gatherings explored workplace discrimination and social research on how to combat it.

Bennett has written a book about their experiences and findings: “Feminist Fight Club: An Office Survival Manual For a Sexist Workplace.” Jessica Bennett spoke with KUOW’s Jeannie Yandel at Town Hall Seattle on December 27. Sonya Harris recorded their talk.

Please note: This talk contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version of the talk below: