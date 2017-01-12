 In fight for women's equality, no wallflowers allowed | KUOW News and Information
Speakers Forum

In fight for women's equality, no wallflowers allowed


Speakers Forum

Author Jessica Bennett and a group of fellow female professionals were facing man’s world issues, like male colleagues taking credit for their ideas and work. The women started a monthly meeting to share stories and look for solutions. Their gatherings explored workplace discrimination and social research on how to combat it. 

Bennett has written a book about their experiences and findings: “Feminist Fight Club: An Office Survival Manual For a Sexist Workplace.” Jessica Bennett spoke with KUOW’s Jeannie Yandel at Town Hall Seattle on December 27. Sonya Harris recorded their talk. 

Please note: This talk contains unedited language of an adult nature.

Listen to the full version of the talk below:

arts
books
women

