 Feds Seek Public Comment on Grizzly Reintroduction Proposals for North Cascades | KUOW News and Information

Feds Seek Public Comment on Grizzly Reintroduction Proposals for North Cascades

By 1 hour ago
  • File photo. Federal officials have unveiled a draft plan to reintroduce grizzlies in North Central Washington state.
    File photo. Federal officials have unveiled a draft plan to reintroduce grizzlies in North Central Washington state.
    Kent Miller / National Park Service - tinyurl.com/jk42yoh

Grizzly bears have been listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act since 1975. In Washington, they are considered endangered. Last week, federal officials unveiled their draft plan to reintroduce grizzlies in North Central Washington.

At nearly 10,000 acres, Washington’s North Cascades Grizzly ecosystem is one of the largest contiguous blocks of land in the Lower 48, but it’s been more than 20 years since anyone spotted a grizzly bear there.

“They were hunted pretty much to extinction in that ecosystem by the mid-1800s.” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Ann Froschauer said.

Since 2015, they’ve been working with the National Park Service on a plan to reintroduce the gregarious predators in the North Cascades.

“It’s really because of actions of people that the bears aren’t currently in the ecosystem,” Froschauer said.

The two agencies have outlined four options: one proposes no action, the others aim to reintroduce a maximum of 200 bears with timelines varying from 25 to 100 years.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
animals
outdoors

Related Content

Marijuana world: Maybe Attorney General Jeff Sessions won't be so bad

By Jan 14, 2017
Susan Gress says Sessions as AG is just the latest uncertainty for her business. Susan Gress says Jeff Sessions as attorney general is just the latest uncertainty for her business.
KUOW Photo/Amy Radil

For years, John Davis has helped produce Seattle Hempfest, a sprawling outdoor celebration of all things marijuana. 

How former slaves got, and lost, universal health care

By Jan 14, 2017
Author Daniel Dawes.
Brigitte Martin Mack

The Affordable Care Act will be seven years old this March if President-elect Trump and the Republican Congress haven't repealed it by then. 

The government engineered Seattle's racial segregation, says researcher

By Jan 12, 2017
Seattle's Blue Ridge neighborhood was developed by William and Bertha Boeing through a federal loan guarantee that required homes be sold and occupied only by white people.
Courtesy of Seattle Civil Rights & Labor History Project

Seattle's neighborhoods and suburbs have long been segregated by race.