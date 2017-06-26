Federal Judge To Hear Arguments Over Texas' New 'Sanctuary Cities' Law

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by several cities seeking to block enforcement of the state's new anti-sanctuary cities law, Senate Bill 4.



The bill, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May, is scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 1. It requires jurisdictions to honor all requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain suspected undocumented immigrants and allows local law enforcement officials to question a person's immigration status during a routine stop. It also punishes officials who do not cooperate with federal immigration laws.

Austin joined the lawsuit, which was originally filed in May, on June 2. Since Austin joined, Dallas and Houston have also signed on.

KUT's Audrey McGlinchy spoke with Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton about the case.