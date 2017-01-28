Federal Judge Grants Nationwide Stay Blocking Trump's Immigration Order

A federal judge in New York barred the U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by President Trump's executive order, the Associated Press reported.

The temporary stay means those detained at airports will not be deported, according to the National Immigration Law Center.

This comes the same day as people in the Northwest and across the country voiced loud opposition to Trump's action, which froze immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations and bars admittance of all refugees into the United States.

Protests cropped up at airports across the country, including Portland International Airport, to oppose the president's order.

This story will be updated.

