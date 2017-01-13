Federal Government Gives Oregon New Health Care Waiver

Oregon has been granted a new waiver from the federal government to continue transforming its health care system.

Back in 2012, Oregon was given a five year waiver and almost $2 billion to improve health care and reduce rising costs.

It did that. But the waiver expires in June.

When Donald Trump was elected president, there was concern Oregon might not get another waiver, especially because of his campaign pledges to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Now, however, Oregon has received a new waiver so it can continue working on the Oregon Health Plan, coordinated care organizations and building a system that focuses on preventing disease as well as treating it.

“Oregon has continually worked to transform health care for more than two decades because good health is foundational to our well-being," said Governor Brown.

"Good health can help students reach their goals, allow their parents to work, and even bring families closer together. I will continue working until every Oregonian has access to high-quality, affordable health care.”

The waiver runs for five years. But unlike the last one, it does not include any federal funds, meaning the health care future of some of the one million Oregonians served under the program, remains in question.

