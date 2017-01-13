Enter NPR's 2017 Tiny Desk Contest

It's that time of year again. NPR Music has put out the call for your best desk-bound musical stylings for its third annual Tiny Desk Contest.

The rules are simple: Record a video behind a desk of your choosing, upload the video to YouTube and then fill out this form on the contest's website. Entrants must be at least 21 and undiscovered – you can't be signed to a record label.

Full submission guidelines and details are here; take this quiz to find out if you (or your band) are eligible to enter.

The contest runs from Jan. 13 to Jan. 29. You can submit only one entry, so make it count.

Winners will play at the Tiny Desk in D.C. and go on a U.S. tour that will include an appearance on NPR's Ask Me Another. While we can't crown a winner, we'll collect a best of Austin contestant list when the contest wraps up.

If you need some inspiration, here's a collection from some of the more notable 2016 submissions.

