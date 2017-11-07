Election Night 2017: Close Virginia Governor's Race Could Offer Midterm Clues

Polls are now closed in Virginia, where the closely-watched governor's race will tell whether or not Democrat Ralph Northam can ride an anti-Trump wave to victory or if Republican Ed Gillespie's hardline message on immigration and social issues will help him prevail in the battleground state.

The Old Dominion contest is the marquee race of the evening, though there are also important contests in New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Maine. But the Virginia race has the best potential to give a snapshot of the political landscape one year after President Trump's upset victory — and one year out from the 2018 midterms.

The last few weeks of the Virginia contest have turned especially bitter as the race has tightened. Gillespie doubled down on a Trumpian message, promising a crackdown on violence by Latino gangs and pledging to protect Confederate monuments. The messaging was a major turn for the former Republican National Committee chairman, but if he's successful it could mean Republicans nationwide aren't afraid to embrace Trump's more populist, anti-establishment message come next year.

Northam, meanwhile, has tried to unite Democrats' centrist and progressive wings, but the sitting lieutenant governor upset the latter last week when he said he would be willing to sign a bill banning so-called sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants.

Polls in the final days showed a close race in Virginia, with Northam having a slight edge. The same wasn't the case in the other major 2017 governor's race in New Jersey, where Democrat Phil Murphy is expected to easily best Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. Outgoing GOP Gov. Chris Christie's numbers have plummeted in the state, and Trump remains deeply unpopular in the Garden State as well.

