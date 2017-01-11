 Eastside police departments to Muslims: 'We stand with you' | KUOW News and Information

Eastside police departments to Muslims: 'We stand with you'

By 1 hour ago
  • The Muslim Association of Puget Sound, which is the largest mosque in the Puget Sound area, received a threat after the Orlando shooting on Sunday, June 12.
    The Muslim Association of Puget Sound, which is the largest mosque in the Puget Sound area, has had its sign vandalized twice in the past few months
    KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Police chiefs from six cities on the Eastside met with community members Tuesday night.

They held a safety forum at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS), the largest mosque in the Northwest, to address concerns in the local Muslim and immigrant communities.

Redmond Chief Kristi Wilson said it’s important for people to know law enforcement stands with them.

“We don't tolerate hate. We won't tolerate criminal behavior. And we will continue down this road, we're going to continue to have conversations within our community and we will all come together really to stand up for what's right in our communities,” Wilson said.

Attending police chiefs emphasized that people can, and should, reach out to them if they’re scared or if they experience discrimination or targeting.

They also talked about personal safety, de-escalation, active shooter situations and the state’s hate crime laws.

Chief Wilson said the goal was for people to leave the forum better informed and hopefully calmer.

Mahmood Khadeer is president of MAPS. He said there’s been growing anxiety in the Muslim community in recent months, especially since their mosque’s sign was vandalized twice within a period of weeks.

“We really want to make sure to communicate to them that we are connected with our law enforcement authorities here and they can reach out to them for help in case they need it, so they can feel safe and secure and go about doing their business,” Khadeer said.

Aneelah Afzali also works with MAPS. She runs the American Muslim Empowerment Network. She said it’s important to build bridges with law enforcement now.

“As one of the chiefs said, you don't contact a banker at the time that you need a loan, you develop a relationship beforehand. And tonight was an opportunity to do that, to build a relationship between law enforcement and our community and have our community have their questions answered,” Afzali said.

She said the message of support from local law enforcement comes at a time when people need reassurance.

“I think it's really important for minority communities to hear that message and to hear it from the officers who are there to protect and serve us all. We're going to help each other out, we're going to work together and make sure that our communities feel safe and protected,” she said.

Afzali is calling on leaders and community members to speak out against Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes. 

Tags: 
Islam
police
religion and faith

Related Content

Ask a Muslim, close the knowledge gap

By Aug 1, 2016
Mohamed Bakr talks with Glenda Johnson (left) at KUOW's Ask a Muslim event on July 24, 2016 at the New Holly Gathering Hall.
KUOW Photo/Lisa Wang

Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world today. In 2010, researchers counted 1.6 billion Muslims around the globe; approximately 23 percent of the world population. 

There are 3.3 million Muslims in the United States; approximately 1 percent of our population. In the wake of 9/11, President George Bush said this about Muslim Americans:

How to use those 'democracy vouchers' that just landed in your mailbox

By Jan 4, 2017
KUOW Illustration/Kara McDermott

If you live in Seattle, four democracy vouchers will soon arrive in the mail.

What to do with them? Ideally, you would be inspired by a political candidate and mail them your vouchers in lieu of actual cash.

PHOTOS: Rare collection on tribal life given to Seattle library

By Jan 7, 2017
A Hopi mother, 1922. This image comes from The North American Indian by Edward S. Curtis, a Seattle based photographer.
Wikimedia Commons/Edward S. Curtis

    

SEATTLE (AP) — Philanthropist Harriet Bullitt has donated her rare collection of photographer Edward S.Curtis' work on tribal life in the early 20th century to The Seattle Public Library.

City Librarian Marcellus Turner says the library is "beyond honored" to receive the collection, called "The North American Indian." 

Curtis, the famed Seattle photographer who died in 1952, feared tribal traditions were vanishing and made it his life's work to document them.