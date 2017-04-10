 Don’t Expect To See Texans From Congress During Two-Week Recess | KUOW News and Information

Don’t Expect To See Texans From Congress During Two-Week Recess

By Kris Seavers 1 hour ago
  • Gentry McLean holds a cutout of U.S. Rep. Roger Williams at a town hall meeting held without him in Dripping Springs in February.
    Qiling Wang for KUT

None of the Austin-area members of Congress have official in-person town halls scheduled in their districts during the two-week spring recess that began today.

Republican Congress members faced angry crowds at town halls across the country earlier this year when Democrats showed up in defense of the Affordable Care Act. They now face the prospect of angry members of their own party for failing to repeal the health care law.

Instead of in-person appearances, some lawmakers are holding telephone town halls or extended office hours to open dialogue with constituents. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, has said he will host tele-town halls on April 18 and 19. On April 20, he will also be holding a call-in radio town hall meeting.

Here’s a list of the Austin-area Congress members and any scheduled events, to be updated as new information becomes available.

No town hall scheduled          

No town hall scheduled

No town hall scheduled          

No in-person town hall is currently scheduled, but Rep. Flores has telephone town hall's scheduled. 

  • Telephone town hall (Southern counties): April 18, 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Telephone town hall (Northern counties): April 19, 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Call-in radio town hall: April 20, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.    

To be added to the call list, go to flores.house.gov

No town hall scheduled 

No town hall scheduled

No town hall scheduled

No town hall scheduled

