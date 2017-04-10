Don’t Expect To See Texans From Congress During Two-Week Recess

None of the Austin-area members of Congress have official in-person town halls scheduled in their districts during the two-week spring recess that began today.

Republican Congress members faced angry crowds at town halls across the country earlier this year when Democrats showed up in defense of the Affordable Care Act. They now face the prospect of angry members of their own party for failing to repeal the health care law.

Instead of in-person appearances, some lawmakers are holding telephone town halls or extended office hours to open dialogue with constituents. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, has said he will host tele-town halls on April 18 and 19. On April 20, he will also be holding a call-in radio town hall meeting.

Here’s a list of the Austin-area Congress members and any scheduled events, to be updated as new information becomes available.

No in-person town hall is currently scheduled, but Rep. Flores has telephone town hall's scheduled.

Telephone town hall (Southern counties): April 18, 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Telephone town hall (Northern counties): April 19, 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Call-in radio town hall: April 20, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

To be added to the call list, go to flores.house.gov

