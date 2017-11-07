Don Orange Wins Vancouver Port Race In Referendum On Oil Terminal

Don Orange will be the next Port of Vancouver commissioner. Initial results Tuesday night show Orange won 64.58 percent, beating candidate Kris Greene.

Orange's victory is likely a death knell for a massive oil terminal that's been proposed at the port for years.

The costly port election has received a lot of attention, mostly because of the unusually large contributions pouring into the race. Combined, the candidates raised around $1 million, a large bulk of it from outside companies and oil interests.

The torrent of money into the race prompted some local lawmakers to start crafting future legislation that would limit contributions for future port races.

Orange ran on an anti-oil terminal platform and announced in June that he would not accept any campaign dollars from oil companies. Nearly 90 percent of Greene’s campaign was funded by Tesoro-Savage and Vancouver Energy, backers of the multi-million dollar oil terminal proposed at the Port of Vancouver.

“We’re standing up for the Columbia River, we’re standing up for Vancouver," Orange said Tuesday after hearing the initial results for the race. "We’re standing up for our next generation."

Though the port has signed a lease with Vancouver Energy to allow the terminal — which would have been the largest oil-by-rail facility in the country — the port's board of commissioners does have the option to cancel the lease.

When asked Tuesday whether he’ll immediately seek to void the contract, Orange replied that he’ll keep his campaign promise to cancel it.

Greene did not immediately reply to a request for comment and has not yet conceded the race.

Orange will succeed Vancouver Port Commissioner Brian Wolfe, who is retiring after more than a decade on the commission. Orange’s term will begin in January.

“I think everybody knows that I’ll do the right thing,” Orange said.

