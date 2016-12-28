 Does Mount Rainier's Paradise need cell service? | KUOW News and Information

Does Mount Rainier's Paradise need cell service?

By 23 hours ago
  • A cell phone tower at Paradise could bring coverage to much-visited parts of Mount Rainier National Park.
    A cell phone tower at Paradise could bring coverage to much-visited parts of Mount Rainier National Park.
    KUOW PHOTO/GIL AEGERTER

Along with the sound of birds and falling water, you might hear ringing cell phones during a future hike on Mount Rainier.

The National Park Service is considering applications to install a cell transmitter at the Paradise visitor center.


Some nature lovers strongly oppose the idea.

They complain it brings civilization into the wild.

They don't want to hear people talking on their phones or see them surfing on their iPads. 

But George Dunn of International Mountain Guides sees cell phones as another safety tool.

“I’ve seen a number of instances where tragedy would have been averted if someone could get a call out on their phone,” Dunn said. “That’s more often as not the hiker that’s having chest pains or the day hiker that gets up on the snowfield and suddenly is caught by bad weather and lost and ill-equipped.”

Dunn and his company use satellite phones, walkie-talkies and other safety gear when taking climbers and hikers on the mountain.

So far, about 500 people have commented to the National Park Service on the issue.

Park officials are putting together a report, using information from those comments.

They'll give you another chance to comment before a final decision is made.

Correction, 11 a.m., 12/29/2016: The proposal for cell service at Mount Rainier National Park's Paradise area includes antennas mounted in the Jackson Visitor Center. No cell towers are proposed. 

Tags: 
technology
environment
correction

Related Content

National Guard firing ranges leave legacy of lead

By Dec 27, 2016
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neal Mitchell

The National Guard has closed facilities across the country to the public because of lead contamination, following an investigation by The Oregonian newspaper.

Normally, the Guard rents out the buildings where it trains and practices, called armories, for community events, from weddings to Cub Scout sleepovers.

Earlier in 2016, the Washington National Guard closed at least nine armories to the public after years of efforts failed to get the lead out.

Can The Cannabis Industry Deliver An Organic, Environmentally Sensitive High?

By Courtney Flatt Dec 27, 2016

Marijuana growers use a lot of pesticides — especially when these mildew- and mite-sensitive plants are grown indoors.

But a growing number of farmers and shops are trying to give their customers a satisfying cannabis high without the downer of pesticide-related environmental or health risks.

Johnny Vanella is among them. At the JV Ranch outside Goldendale, Washington, he harvested his first organically grown cannabis crop this fall.

A slave mother's love in 56 carefully stitched words

By & Dec 23, 2016
The bag Rose, a slave and mother, gave to her 9-year-old daughter the day she was sold away. They never saw each other again.
Courtesy of Middleton Place Foundation

For about $300, a 9-year-old girl named Ashley was sold as a slave.

Her mother, Rose, remained a house slave at a mansion in South Carolina.


This is how crazy-making Seattle traffic has become

By Dec 27, 2016
Park and rides like this one at Mountlake and I-5 are filling too early
Flickr photo/SounderBruce (CC BY-SA 2.0) http://bit.ly/2hjshle

6:30 a.m. 

That's how early you better show up to a park and ride lot to land a spot these days. 

As traffic worsens in King and Snohomish counties, drivers are avoiding the gridlocked highways by driving to a free park and ride lot where they pick up the bus or train. As such, those park and rides are filling up at increasingly early hours.