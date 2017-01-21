Demonstrators Gather Early To Kick Off Women's March On Washington

It began to take shape in the hours after Election Day, as a simple Facebook invitation to march in protest of Donald Trump's electoral victory.

By the time President Trump was inaugurated Friday, the Women's March on Washington had ballooned into something much more massive — with a broad platform of political positions, a slate of celebrity performers and a series of sister marches planned in all 50 states and six continents across the world.

On Saturday, the heart of those demonstrations, the march in Washington, D.C., kicks off with a rally at 10 a.m. ET. Organizers plan for the march proper to begin at 1:15 p.m., and it is expected to proceed from its starting place near the U.S. Capitol to its proposed endpoint near the Washington Monument.

As the crowd gathers outside the National Museum of the American Indian, on the National Mall, NPR's Sarah McCammon reports many marchers are chanting and carrying signs expressing support for abortion rights and LGBTQ rights.

She notes a number of them are wearing pink knitted caps — which have come to be known as "pussy hats" among the marchers, in protest of Trump's past comments about women.

What began simply as opposition to Trump has developed a wide-ranging list of progressive demands, which organizers published as a platform prior to the march. Among the many pillars of that platform are calls for affordable access to abortion and birth control, paid family leave, accountability in police brutality cases and a higher minimum wage.

Above all, organizers say, is the principle that "Women's Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women's Rights." That statement is pulled directly from a speech Hillary Clinton delivered more than two decades ago in Beijing.

Arriving at that platform was not always a smooth process, though. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports there has been disagreement between organizers about how to treat issues of race.

"This march was initially put together by white women, and a lot of women of color felt they weren't part of the conversation," Carmen Perez, one of the march's national organizers, told NPR's Hansi Lo Wang. "We can't continue to work in isolation. We can't continue to be one-dimensional. We have to make sure that we look up, that we begin to really coordinate our efforts."

The protest opens with a rally that features speakers like Gloria Steinem, Angela Davis and Ashley Judd. Janelle Monae will also perform, among more than a dozen other musical acts.

