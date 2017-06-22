 Debate: Do landlords unfairly discriminate against those with criminal records? | KUOW News and Information
The Record

Debate: Do landlords unfairly discriminate against those with criminal records?

By & Shane Mehling 2 hours ago

Bill Radke speaks with Augustine Cita of the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and Sean Flynn, board president of the Rental Housing Association of Washington, to discuss the new Fair Chance Housing law proposed by Mayor Ed Murray. 

The law would limit landlords from screening tenants based on criminal convictions or arrests and has been criticized by landlords.

Cita views the bill as another way for the city to pursue equity in a hostile housing market. Flynn believes that landlords are being stripped of their power to choose who they have as tenants and finds the regulations are putting them in increasingly uncomfortable positions.  

