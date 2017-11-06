DC Politics And The NW | Photographing Rohingya Muslims | 'Alt-America'

OPB’s senior political reporter, Jeff Mapes, just returned from a reporting trip to Washington, D.C. We’ll find out what he learned from members of the northwest’s congressional delegation.

Oregon-based photographer Andrew Stanbridge has been traveling to Asia for many years. On his most recent trips, he’s been documenting the lives of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh who have fled military violence in Myanmar.

We talk to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Northwest correspondent David Neiwart. His new book, “Alt-America,” chronicles the rise of the radical right from Ruby Ridge to the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and beyond.

