On Day One, Trump Suspends Obama's Mortgage Insurance Premium Cut

Originally published on January 24, 2017 12:05 pm

One of President Donald Trump’s first acts as president was to undo one of President Barack Obama’s last acts as president. Obama had moved to cut rates for people who take out mortgage insurance from the Federal Housing Administration, primarily first-time home buyers and people with poor credit.

The rate cut was due to take effect Jan. 27, but Trump has suspended it indefinitely. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Patrick Foulis (@patrickfoulis), New York bureau chief and business editor for The Economist, about what Trump’s suspension of the FHA rate cut means, and who will be most affected.

housing
Donald Trump

